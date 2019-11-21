|
|
Mrs. Velma Williams Charlotte, peacefully transitioned to be with the her Master on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at John Randolph Medical Center, Hopewell, Virginia.
Velma was the third of twelve children born to the union of Richard and Charlotte Williams on January 2, 1939. A native of Prince George County, VA, and a product of Prince George County Schools.
At the age of 12, she accepted the Lord and joined the Powell's Creek Baptist Church, Prince George, where she served in many capacities of the church. Later, she moved her membership to the Morning Star Baptist Church, Burrowsville, Virginia.
Velma was an amazing Seamstress by trade, as well as, a Home Decorator. She did this with such pride until her health began to decline. She was a member of the Sunlight Elk's Lodge I.B.P.O.E.W. as well as a member of the Order of Eastern Stars. She was employed as a Seamstress at the Metropolitan Linen Service, Hopewell, Virginia, for many years. In 1966, she moved to Washington, DC, where she resumed the Seamstress talent at an area Dry Cleaners. Sewing was her passion and she took great pride in it.
Velma was predeceased in death by her parents; two brothers, Richard and Calvin Williams; sister, Mary Edler and; husband Irvin "Jake" Charlotte.
Velma never had children of her own, yet, she leaves to cherish her memories: three goddaughters, Phyllis Price Branch, (devoted), Regina Taylor Thompson (Revenell), (devoted), Chassity Williams Fields (Fabian); four sisters, devoted Martha Doswell, Cora Jones (Samuel) of Prince George, Virginia, Viola Price of Hopewell, Virginia and Doris Taylor Adkins (Marlo) of Petersburg, Virginia; four brothers, Walter Williams (Anna) of Prince George, Virginia, Horace Williams (Patrica), Vincent and Leslie Williams of Hopewell, Virginia; host of nieces, nephews, cousins, to include a devoted nephew, Wayne Williams, other relatives and friends.
Homegoing Service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at Morning Star Baptist Church, 19121 Brandon Rd., Spring Grove, VA, 23881, Rev. Dr. Robert L. Elliott, Jr., Pastor, eulogizing.
Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 1500 Arlington Rd., Hopewell, VA, 23860, (804)458-5357 Rev. Robert L. Bullock, Sr, funeral director. Online condolences to:www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019