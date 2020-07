Or Copy this URL to Share

Share VERNON's life story with friends and family

Share VERNON's life story with friends and family

Mr. Vernon L. Bradley, 53, of 15973 McKenney Highway, McKenney, Virginia, passed away Friday June 3, 2020 at the Southside Regional Medical Center.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 11107 Doyle Blvd., McKenney. (804)-478-4411.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store