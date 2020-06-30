Mr. Vernon L. Weaver affectionately known as "Weasal", of Petersburg, VA, departed this life on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Weaver is survived by his daughter who he loved dearly, Beryl Wiggins (Michael); his devoted grandchildren, Derrick Lipscomb, Devonte Wiggins, and De'Aundre Wiggins; his only great granddaughter, De'Shelle Oliver; a loving and devoted friend for many years, Jennie Mae Oliver and Diane Johnson; two brothers, Bobby Weaver of Chesterfield, VA and Ivory Weaver of Petersburg, VA; two sisters, Gail Fisher of Detroit, MI, and Alesia Weaver of Petersburg, VA; three nieces, Ganell Burnette of North Carolina, Norzekia Harrison of Colonial Heights, and Shonte Browder (Timothy) of Hopewell, VA; seven nephews, Clifton Ziegler of Anchorage, AK, Clinton and Larry Weaver of Petersburg, VA, Avery Edmonds (Keshia) of Norfolk, VA, Desmond Walker of Petersburg, VA, and Bobby Weaver, Jr.; devoted nieces, C'Niyah "Ladybug" Weaver; and a host of great nieces, great nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Vernon leaves to cherish his ex-wife, Bertina Weaver and last but not least Delectable Heights Crew and his friends, Mr. Redd and Ms. Jennie who was a part of his Gilhaven Family.
"Weasel" will be truly missed by all that knew him!
Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Thursday, July 2, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Jun. 30, 2020.