Our hearts were saddened on March 9, 2020, Veronica "Elaine" Coles of 25705 Weakley Rd., North Dinwiddie, peacefully transitioned from the earth to reward at Dinwiddie Health and Rehab Center after a period of declining health.
Elaine, a lifelong resident of Dinwiddie (Piney Beach), Va., was born February 3, 1945, to Ms. Carrie Batts and the late James Batts Jr. She was preceded in death by her father, James Batts Jr.; the love of her life, her husband, Roy Coles; sisters, Annie Mae Fields and Doletha "Maxine" Coles; brothers, William and Roger Batts; grandson, Brandon Coles, Jr.
Elaine was baptized at an early age at Olive Branch Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Southside High School class of 1963 where she was a member of the girls' varsity basketball team. After high school, she began employment at Imperial Reading but her love and passion were babysitting in which she did for over 20+ years. Elaine only had one son but she babysat a countless number of children whom she loved them all as her own. Elaine was a source of inspiration to her family and to all that knew and loved her. She was affectionately known as the "Mom" of the Piney Beach community. Elaine was a joy to be around and her home was always open to anyone that needed her. She never met a stranger and befriended everyone that came into contact with her. She was a source of compassion and comfort. Her memory will forever live on in the lives of the many people that she encountered throughout her lifetime. She was a pillar within the community and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Left to cherish her memories is her devoted mother, Ms. Carrie Batts of Dinwiddie; a very loving and devoted son, Brandon Coles, Sr. (Theresa) of Dinwiddie; her grandchildren, Dionca Coles (Laquita) of Petersburg, Taniesha Coles (Christian) and Terrell Coles (Tiana) of Dinwiddie; great-grandchildren, Xavier Coles, Kierstin Evans and Aubrey Coles, all of Dinwiddie; a very devoted brother, Howard Batts of Dinwiddie; brother-in-laws, James Coles, Daniel Coles, Joseph Coles, Charles Coles, Robert (Linda) Coles and Randolph Coles, all of Dinwiddie, Linwood (Janette) Coles of Petersburg; sisters-in-law, Ruth and Sheila Coles of Dinwiddie; one aunt, Elva (Marvin) Warren of Portsmouth, Va; a host of nieces and nephews among them devoted Arnold (Darlene) Coles, Angela Coles and Anthony Coles, all of Dinwiddie; cousins, Cynthia Fields of Colorado Springs, CO, Sheila Tann and Sharon Stegall of Raleigh, NC, Maurice Harper of Petersburg, Va; devoted friends, Michael and Claude Simmons of Dinwiddie; Katrina Batts of Petersburg; and a host of great nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends that she truly loved.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Olive Branch Baptist Church, 11119 Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie. Burial will follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg, Virginia. (804)863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020