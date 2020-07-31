1/1
VERONICA T. WHITE
1972 - 2020
Mrs. Veronica T. White of Prince George, VA, departed this life on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg after a lengthy illness. She was born on November 21, 1972 to Kathleen Jones Rose and the late Raymond L. Johnson.

She attended Prince George County Public Schools, graduating from Prince George High School, Class of 1990. She was a former employee of Shoney's in Hopewell, VA, then later employed with the Prince George School System until her time of death. She served as a Bus Aide, later becoming a van driver for special needs students.

She was baptized at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Dinwiddie, VA and as an adult she became a member of Lebanon Baptist Church, Disputanta, VA, where she was a member of the Sunday School, Bible Study Class, Hospitality Committee and former Director of Children's Church.

Veronica had a great sense of humor and you could expect a laugh whenever she was around. She loved playing cards and Bingo but mostly loved going to yard sales with her Grandma "Kooty" early on Saturday mornings.

Veronica was predeceased by her grandfather, Samuel G. Jones; paternal grandmother, Thelma Johnson and aunt, Rose Johnson.

Veronica leaves to cherish her memories: her loving husband of 20 years, Kevin O. White, Sr.; a loving and devoted son, Kevin O. "KJ" White, Jr.; stepdaughter, Kisha Lewis; god-son, Cambry Singleton; loving and devoted mother and stepfather, Kathleen Jones Rose (Leon); half-brother, Windell Pate; loving and devoted grandmother, Willie L. "Kooty" Jones ; aunts, Carrie Lee West-Bey and Colleen Mason; uncle, Ronnie L. Jones (Charlotte); uncle Douglas Johnson; mother-in-law, Shirley White; father-in-law, Melvin Hughes; devoted cousins, Cassenia Goodwyn-Bey, Jerell Jones, Latasha West-Bey, Tomeka Hinton (Tony), Ebony Hargrove (Stefan), and Dawn Mason; other in-laws, Mattie Parham and Brenda Perrotta; loving sister-like friends, Valerie Singleton, Kathi King, Bridget Hicks, Keisha Flowers, Sharon Geter and among the friends, George L. Blanding; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Graveside service will be held 2:00 P.M., Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Lebanon Baptist Church, 13800 Lebanon Road, Disputanta, VA, the Rev. Dr. James L. Barnes, eulogist.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Lebanon Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
2 entries
July 30, 2020
You will truly be missed, your beautiful smile and kind heart was always so heartfelt. I will miss seeing you and grandma at my yard sales. Godspeed my friend. Wishing peace for you and your family.
Pam Nase
Coworker
July 30, 2020
R.I.P. GOD CALLED YOU HOME AT EARLY AGE,HE HAS GREATER PLANS FOR YOU, YOU WILL BE MISSED ❤
Debra Sykes
Coworker
