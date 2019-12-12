Home

J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Unity Baptist Church
330 S. South Street
Petersburg, VA
View Map
VERONICA WIGGINS ROACH


1965 - 2019
VERONICA WIGGINS ROACH Obituary
On December 6, 2019, the Lord called Mrs. Veronica Wiggins Roach affectionately known as "Muffin" into eternal rest at Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg, VA.
Muffin was born to the late Emmitt B. Roach and Annie B. Sellers on October 6, 1965. She was a graduate of Petersburg High School Class of 1984. She furthered her career into healthcare where she worked for several agencies. Muffin continued her career in healthcare by providing private duty services to family and friends.
She was known for her enormous heart and her love for everyone. Her biggest love was the love she had for children biological and adopted.
In addition to her parents, Muffin was also preceded in death by her grandmother, Canzada Sellers; brother, Calvin Roach; uncles, Van Sellers, Lewis "Uncle Chuck" Sellers and Fred Jones, Jr.
Muffin leaves to cherish: her husband, Willie Wiggins; children, Mario (Stephanie), Toni (Slade) and Shawntell (Deek). Muffin also leaves 12 grandchildren, Kendi, Calvon, Kearriah, Aniyah, Kay'Von, Alexix, Ariana, Ziyan, Aleah, Jaicéon, Mario Jr., and Naszir; great grandchildren, Kennedi and Khaliya; five nieces, Courtney, Brittany, Tiffany, Quant and Ebony; a very devoted and loving god-sister, Tarnisha Rose; two devoted cousins, Cynthia Sykes (Sanka) and Ernette Crawley; a host of friends, Sonya Wilson and Katherine "Niecey" Sellers; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other cousins, and friends.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Unity Baptist Church, 330 S. South Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. E.E. Mitchell, Pastor, eulogist. The interment will be private
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
