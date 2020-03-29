|
|
Vicki Johnson Balser, 58, of Hopewell, VA., went to be with the Lord Friday, March 27, 2020 following a long battle with lung cancer. She was proceeded in death by her father, Raymond T. Johnson and her mother, Delana W. Johnson. She is survived by her son, Christopher D. Sharpe and fiancée, and her daughter, Lyndsie B. Morton and her husband; four grandchildren; her brothers, Timothy R. Johnson and Michael C. Johnson and wife, Carolyn; numerous nieces, and nephews; longtime friends, Neil and Sandra Morrison of Kentucky and Kip and Cindy Hughes of Madison Heights. A private graveside service will be held. A public celebration of Vicki's life will be forthcoming. The family is being served by the J. T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home of Chester, VA. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020