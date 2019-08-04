|
Mr. Victor Bernard Desmore affectionately known as "Vic," entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 29, 2019, at his residence. He was preceded in death by his parents, SFC Nathaniel Desmore, Sr. and Mrs. Evelyn J. Desmore; in-laws, Mr. and Mrs. Carlton and Elizabeth Curry; an older brother, Tyrone "Shug" Desmore, and his youngest brother, Nathaniel "Bug" Desmore, Jr. Victor was born on October 3, 1956, in Stuttgart, Germany.
He was a husband, a father, grandpa, son, brother, uncle, nephew, brother-in-law and friend to many that knew him and loved him. Victor was a 1975 graduate of Petersburg High School and served in the United States Coast Guard for four years. He loved to read, socialize, dance, and spend time with family and friends. He loved watching sports and was a very proud Pittsburgh Steelers fan!
Vic had a kind heart and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone that needed it. Despite his many challenges in life, he had a spirit of determination. Even when his health began to decline, he continued to show strong will power and lived life to the fullest until the Lord called him home to take his rest.
Vic leaves to cherish his memory: his wife, Marie Curry Desmore; daughter, Juanessa Williams (William Story) of Chester, VA; step-daughter, Latasha Swoope of Houston, TX; step-sons, Terrance Curry (Sherita) of Matoaca, VA, and Michael Curry (Shannon) of Caroline County, VA; nine grandchildren, Matthew Raines, Antoinette Williams, Kristopher Williams and Tyler Story, all of Chester, VA, Terrance Curry, Jr., and Natija Curry of Colonial Heights, VA, Michael Curry, Jr., Jordan DeBose and Giselle Curry of Caroline County, VA; great-granddaughter, Arnae Curry of Petersburg, VA. Victor also leaves to cherish two brothers, Jerome Desmore of Petersburg, VA, and Milton Desmore (Paulette) of Louisville, KY; four sisters, Jewell Jones (Howard), Tonya Friend (Pastor Arnold), Natalie Desmore, and Lenita Desmore, all of Petersburg, VA; brothers-in-law, Carlton Curry (Cynthia) , James Curry (Kita), and Robert Curry (Mia), all of Petersburg, VA, and Richard Massenburg (Pauline) of Raleigh, NC; sisters-in-law, Glenda Desmore, Joan Howard (James) and Sandra Davis (Jerome). Victor is survived by his devoted friends to include the entire Lewis Family and the entire Western Hills family; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends too many to name. Special thanks to the medical staffs at John Randolph Medical Center, Chippenham Medical Center, VCU/MCV Medical Center and Hospice of Virginia for their outstanding service and support.
Service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Leroy A. Cherry, Pastor of Third Baptist Church, Petersburg, VA, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
A wake service from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday, August 5, 2019, at the funeral establishment.
