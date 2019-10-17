Home

J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:30 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
VICTOR ELWOOD HICKS


1934 - 2019
VICTOR ELWOOD HICKS Obituary
Victor Elwood Hicks, 85, of Dinwiddie, VA, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019. Born in Granville County, NC, he was one of nine children born to the late Frank Loren and Dulcie Satterwhite Hicks, and was also preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a flight mechanic during the Korean War and, in December 1953, participated in the 50th anniversary celebration flight over Kitty Hawk, NC. Mr. Hicks retired after 15 years as a machinist for Philip Morris USA. He enjoyed working his garden, tractors, fixing things, and all things country.
Mr. Hicks is survived by his wife of 57 years, Betty Munford Hicks; daughter, Vickie L. Toms (Robert) of Midlothian, VA; grandsons, Bobby Toms (fiancé Shaina) and Brandon Toms; and a sister, Betsy H. Garrett of Person County, NC.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home followed by interment at Southlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
