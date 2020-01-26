|
|
Mr. Victor Lamont Reed was born July 19, 1975, in Charlotte Court House, VA. He attended Charlotte County Public Schools and graduated with the Class of 1994. He was very active in several sports to include: football and baseball with an outstanding records displayed at Randolph Henry High School.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps until he was Honorably Discharged and after which Victor earned his CDL license became a truck driver for various companies (cross country and local). Victor later began his career as a government employee working at Hunter Holmes McGuire Veterans Administration Medical Center as a Material Handler and most recently with the Department of Defense, DLA Mapping Department.
As a youth, he was a member of Beautiful Plains Baptist Church in Charlotte Court House, where he remained until joining the Zion Baptist Church, Petersburg, in 2011. While at Zion, he served as an usher and deacon as he was affectionately known as the "Kissing Deacon." Victor proudly championed the male youth mentoring program, Sons After God's Grace (S.A.G.G.)
Victor was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, William and Ida Blue Reed; maternal aunt, Vivian Harris and maternal uncle, William Reed; paternal grandparents, Henry and Daisy Smith; three paternal uncles, William Smith, Henry Smith, and Leon Smith and his father-in-law, William Rives, Jr.
He leaves to cherish his memory: wife and soulmate, Karen Eldridge-Reed of Petersburg, VA; mother, Senesa Reed (Charles Daniel and children, Patris, Felicia, (Carlos); father, Reginald Smith of Charlotte Court House, VA; mothers-in-law, Jacqueline Eldridge and Leslie Rives; devoted step-daughter, Amanda Harris (Marlon Frazier);granddaughter, Peyton McKenzie Harris all of Petersburg, VA; half-sisters, Debra Wade, Carolyn Wade, and Teresa Wade all of Charlotte Court House, VA; uncles, Kevin Reed of Petersburg, VA, Gregory Reed (Carolyn), Carlton Reed (Tonya) and Chester Smith all of Charlotte Court House, VA; aunts, Stella Gaines (Richard), Diane Smith, and Gracie Reed (Jimmie) of Richmond, VA, Christine Smith of Charlotte Court House, VA, LaVerne Eldridge of Petersburg, VA, Kitty Booker (Kevin) of New York, Joan Jackson (James) of New Jersey, Cathy Robinson (John) of Petersburg, VA, Diane Fields (Dudley, deceased) of Petersburg, VA, Sharon Johnson of New York, Joann Branch (Gerald) of Sutherland, VA, and Joan Blue, Charlotte, NC, Stella Lassiter, Bladenboro, NC, and Evelyn Freeman (Herbert) of Bladenboro, NC; godmothers, Marie Allen of Charlotte Court House, VA, and Gracie Pulliam of Keysville, VA; one truly devoted friend/brother, Patrick Jones; a host of other relatives and friends especially the motorcycle community.
This gentle giant known to the motorcycle world as "Loose Cannon, loved riding his bike "Ida Blue" (named after his grandmother.) Victor loved to grill and cook you have not had fried fish until you've had his! He was the life of the party known for his jolly laugh that was contagious. He always left a lasting impression on everyone he encountered-intentionally. He found great pleasure in random acts of kindness; he believed in paying it forward. The joy of his heart was his granddaughter, Peyton McKenzie which he affectionately called, "Tater."
Life in this realm as we know it has changed forever, but so has the life beyond. Although he will be missed here on Earth, heaven just won't be the same!
Service will be held 12:00 P.M., Friday, January 31, 2020 at Zion Baptist Church, 225 Byrne Street, Petersburg, VA, Michael E. Shannon, Sr., Pastor. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020