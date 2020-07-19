Mr. Victor Ramon Figueroa, affectionately known as "Vic." Victor Figueroa, was born January 23, 1998 in Manati', Puerto Rico to Carmen (Delarosa) Vega and Ramon Figueroa. He passed into external rest on Friday, July 03, 2020.
Victor was raised in a Christian home and was baptized at an early age in his family church in Puerto Rico. Later, the family moved to Hopewell, Virginia where Victor was educated in the public school system. Victor attended Hopewell High School and UVA Wise where he played football continuously. He was very athletic and well loved.
Victor decided to serve his country and joined the United States Navy where he worked hard and excelled rapidly. He was a loving, caring, and friendly person who met and married his wife, Mya, in 2019 and to this union, one child was born. They were stationed in San Deigo, California.
Victor leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Mya Figueroa, of the home (San Diego, California), one daughter, Va'Nya Figueroa of the home (San Diego, California); his mother, Carmen Vega, of Hopewell, Virginia; his father, Ramon Figueroa of Vega Baja, Puerto Rico; one sister, Elsie Figueroa, of Hopewell, Virginia; two brothers, Angel Figueroa and Sebastian Coira of Hopewell, Virginia; grandmothers, Loraine Vega of Hopewell, Virginia and Martha Ho Sang (Hudson) of Newport News, Virginia; five aunts, six uncles, a host of relatives and a special friend and mentor, Demario Evans.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11am, Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Hopewell Chapel of Bland Funeral Homes, 1500 Arlington Road, Hopewell. Interment will follow in the Amelia Veteran's Cemetery, Amelia, Virginia. Public Visitation will be held from 12-8pm, Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the Hopewell Chapel.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of The Bland Funeral Homes, 1500 Arlington Rd., Hopewell, VA. 23860. For more information, or to leave an online condolence, visit us at blandfuneralhomes.com.