God saw that he was growing weary and in His infinite wisdom decided to call our beloved Husband, Father, Brother, Grandpa, Uncle, Nephew, Cousin and Friend home from labor to reward.
Reverend Dr. Victor Vilane McLaughlin was called home to eternal rest on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was born on November 1, 1949 in Danville, Virginia to the late Ferdinand and Mazie McLaughlin of whom he affectionately called "MAZIO". "Rev Vic"or "Pastor Mac", as he was affectionately called, graduated from John M. Langston High School and served in the United States Army. He graduated from Virginia State University in 1982 with a Physical Education Degree. He received an Honorary Doctorate Degree from Living Water Biblical Institute.
In 1985, Victor received his calling to preach. He preached his initial sermon at Mount Olivet Baptist Church, Petersburg, Virginia under the leadership of the Reverend Dr. Wesley K. McLaughlin. There he founded the SAM (Substance Abuse Ministry) and worked to help make a difference in people's lives. He was ordained in March of 1991 and was installed as the Pastor of Marmora Baptist Church, Church Road, Virginia in April of 1991 where he served faithfully for over 26 years. Reverend McLaughlin retired from Virginia State University after being employed for 30 years. While working at Virginia State and even after his retirement in 2009, he taught bible study every Tuesday. He also could be heard every Sunday on Virginia State University's radio station (91.3 WVST) broadcasting his radio program "Face the Facts with Faith", until his health started to decline.
Pastor Mac was preceded in death by his sister, Annie M. Wilson; one brother, Freddie McLaughlin; one nephew, James "Bay" Wilson and one son –in-law, Darnell Wiggins.
Victor leaves to cherish his memories, a loving wife, Bernida McLaughlin; four daughters, Chanda Tyler, Chaka Wiggins, Briana "Ms. Lady" Johnson, and his "Baby Girl" Imani Mae McLaughlin; five grandchildren, three granddaughters, Tymara "Lady" McLaughlin, Tymesha Spratley, Tyara Tyler; two grandsons, DeQuan Wiggins and DeKari Wiggins; and one additional grandson on the way, Jayvion Kyrie Johnson; one great-grand daughter, Amari Grace Wiggins; three brothers, Jerry McLaughlin of Petersburg, VA, Phillip McLaughlin (Linda) of Temple Hills, MD, and Donald McLaughlin of Danville, VA; one uncle and aunt, Deacon Albert and Elizabeth Harris of Danville, VA. Victor is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Jacquelyn Reid and Pamela Reid both of Quincy, MA; three brothers-in-law, Kelvin Reid, Philip Reid both of Boston, MA and Mr. Woodrow "Woody" Wilson; and a host of many devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends too numerous to name.
Victor had a wonderful sense of humor and always had an encouraging word to lift your spirits. Even in his last days he was always lifting people up. He always saw nothing but the good in people. His favorite phrase was "Love thinks the best and if love finds out something different, love still loves."
He was a mentor to a large number of young people; a stepfather to those in need of a father; an ear for those seeking comfort; a great friend and most of all a Child of God.
Victor will be truly missed by all those who knew and loved him dearly.
Well Done Thy Good and Faithful Servant, You May Take Your Place in Heaven and receive your reward
Dear Family and Friends
As you know I have always been a proud man, once realizing my memory was slipping I made a conscious decision, while in my right mind to have all of you remember me as who I was to you. I loved you all in my own way and it was nothing you could do about it. Hold on to that and NEVER let anything turn you from the love of God.
With Agape Love,
Vic
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to The Alzheimer's Association.
A visitation for Rev. Dr. Victor V. McLaughlin will be on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00p.m. at the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Avenue, Petersburg, Virginia.
Drive in funeral services for Rev. Victor V. McLaughlin will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 3:00p.m. at the Mount Olivet Baptist Church, 800 Augusta Ave., Petersburg, Virginia 23803. Rev. Dr. Wesley K. McLaughlin, Senior Pastor, Rev. Jameson K. McLaughlin, Assistant Pastor, Eulogist. Rev. Sherri D. Thomas, Pastor, New Hope Baptist Church, Cartersville, VA will officiate. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence on the day of the service at 2:00 p.m.
A visitation will also be on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 10:00am to 12:00pm at the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 447 Old South Main Street, Danville, Virginia 24541. Interment, with full Military Honors, will follow at 1:00pm in the Highland Burial Park, 3049 N. Main Street, Danville, Virginia, 24540.
Professional funeral services have been entrusted to the staff of the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Avenue, Petersburg, Virginia 23803, Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr., Funeral Director. (804) 732-5959. Online condolences may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com. "Our Family Servicing Your Family".
