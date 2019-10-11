|
|
Victor Woerner Lavenstein, 87, of Petersburg, VA, died peacefully at home October 8, 2019. He was the son of Louise Carol Woerner Lavenstein and Jacob Henry Lavenstein. He was a graduate of Petersburg High School, the University of Virginia, B.A., and the Yale Law School, L.L.B. He served in the U.S. Army as a 2nd – 1st lieutenant, 1953-55, and was discharged from the Army Reserve with the rank of Captain. After law school, he went into practice with his father.
He and his family left Petersburg in 1971 for Europe, where he was subsequently an international civil servant as a consultant with UNESCO in Paris, and then of counsel to Gottesman, Jones and Partners, upon moving to London. After more than a decade abroad, he returned to Petersburg. Mr. Lavenstein was a member of the Country Club of Petersburg, the Army and Navy Club of London, and the Yale Club of New York City, as well as the Farmington Country Club, and the Rappahannock River Yacht Club. He enjoyed sailing, and tried to play golf.
He was predeceased by his adored wife of 53 years, Susan (Fisher) Lavenstein. He is survived by his sister, Carol (Lavenstein) Wirtschafter of Santa Monica, CA; son, Victor Woerner Lavenstein, Jr. and his wife, Halley, of Cranston, RI; daughters, Louise (Lavenstein) Rosa and her husband, Joseph, of Seattle, WA, Susan (Lavenstein) Cashmore and her husband, Peter, of Durham, NH, and Sara (Lavenstein) Naftaly and her husband, Bruce, of Seattle, WA; grandchildren, Sevrin, Kinley, Hugo, Claude, Celeste, Clementine, and Sam; and numerous nieces and nephews; and his good friend, Marlene Maze.
A memorial service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Brith Achim Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 2:00 pm at the Country Club of Petersburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Historic Petersburg Foundation. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Oct. 11, 2019