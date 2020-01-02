|
Victoria Hatchett Rogers Charity, of 1105 West Main Street, Waverly, Virginia, departed this life Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Vibra Hospital in Richmond, Virginia. Victoria, or Miss Reen, was born September 26, 1923, to the late Stephen Rogers and Lovely Hatchett Rogers. She was preceded in death by: her brothers, Purcell Rogers, Stephen Rogers, Jr., and Clinton Rogers, Sr.; sisters, Lovely Epps, Esther Barrow, and Bernice Brown; and husband, Doctor S. Charity.
Victoria had a basic education and began working at age twelve to help support her family. She spent the majority of her adult years as a domestic worker. She loved cooking and caring for others. She was simply a people person. Her later, greater years consisted of watching her Westerns - Gunsmoke, Bonanza, and Rifleman. Gospel music was her favorite, and she loved listening to Lee Williams.
Victoria confessed her belief in the Lord Jesus Christ at an early age, through baptism in Spring Branch's waters. She later became a member of First Baptist Church, and served as an usher in young adulthood. Her favorite saying was, "My Master, My Lord and Savior Jesus Christ will make everything right."
She leaves cherished memories with: her daughter, Sarah O. Mason (John) of Waverly, VA; brother, Leonard Rogers of Waverly, VA; devoted grandsons, Garland N. Charity (Lisa) of Henrico, VA, and Adrian L. Oglesby of Waverly, VA; sister-in-law, Louise B. Rogers of Richmond, VA; a host of nieces and nephews; and devoted friends, Rosa Davis Overby, Queen Price, and William Ricks.
A Homegoing Service will be held at 1:00 P.M., Friday, January 3, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 315 South Church Street, Wavely, VA. Rev. Dr. Bridget Wilson, Pastor will deliver the eulogy. Interment will follow at the Charity Family Cemetery, Waverly, VA
Arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA (804) 732-7841. For more information or to leave an online condolence, visit us at blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020