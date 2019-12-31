Home

Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 732-7841
VICTORIA H.R. CHARITY

VICTORIA H.R. CHARITY Obituary
Mrs. Victoria Hatchett Rogers Charity of 1105 West Main St., Waverly, VA, departed this life of Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Vibra Hospital, Richmond, VA.

A Homegoing Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at First Baptist Church, 315 South Church Street, Wavely, VA. Rev. Dr. Bridget Wilson, Pastor, will deliver the eulogy. Interment will follow at the Charity Family Cemetery, Waverly, VA.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA, (804)732-7841. For more information or to leave an online condolence, visit us at blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Dec. 31, 2019
