Victoria "Vicky" Mae Jones, 84, of Dinwiddie, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 31, 2020 surrounded by her family.



Vicky was born May 2, 1936 in Charlottesville, Virginia to the late Henry and Florence Gibson. She was a strong, independent woman who worked hard throughout her life to provide for herself and those she loved. She had one son, Randy Jones, who Was her world, and three granddaughters (Rachel, Rebekah, and Sarah) who she spoiled every chance she received. She was always their biggest fan and was the best Nanny.



Vicky loved shopping, and anyone who knew her knew she especially loved shoes. She and long-time best friend Vermelane Daniels frequented the local Belk store. She enjoyed bluegrass, traditional country, and gospel music, and was especially fond of George Strait and Tim McGraw. She loved traveling with her sisters with one of her favorite places being Gatlinburg, Tennessee. She is known and loved for her kindness, gentle soul, and selflessness. She is and will be greatly missed.



As a devout Baptist, there is no doubt she has met her Lord and Savior. Vicky was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Florence Gibson, her four brothers Chesley, Bee, Merril, Jimmy, and her two sisters Opal Rouse and Marlene Gibson. She is survived by her only son, Randy Jones (Leslie), her three granddaughters Rachel, Rebekah, and Sarah, her sister Thelma Smith, several nieces and nephews, and one grand dog, Maverick.



A funeral service will be held through Pink Hill Funeral Home on August 7th at a private residence in Pink Hill, North Carolina.

