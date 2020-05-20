|
Vincent Martin "The Wip" Ennas, 96, has left the building, with his family all around him on Monday, May 18, 2020. Born in Italy on November 10, 1923, he was the son of the late Antonio and Maria Ennas, and was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary A. Ennas; and daughter, Josephine Ennas-Dillon. He came to the United States to settle in 1945, and became a member of St. John's Catholic Church for 40 years. He enjoyed watching soccer matches, swimming, and loved to play checkers. He also spoke 6 different languages. The legend, the man, the memories: he did it his way, and leaves behind his children, Anthony M. Ennas and wife, Donna, Paul J. Ennas and wife, Bonnie, Marie P. Miller and husband, Bruce, Rita M. Ennas and companion, Joe; ten grandchildren, Vincent P. Ennas and wife, Rebecca, Anthony M. Ennas, Jr. and wife, Ariane, Joseph W. Ennas and wife, Christy, Paul R. Ennas, Anthony J. Ennas and wife, Joanne, Jennifer Ludewig and husband, Bill, Michael V Rybkin, Ann Marie Garcia and husband, Henry, Joshua J. Miller, Lisa Keefer and husband, Kevin; 14 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members. A private funeral mass will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020, which can be viewed on Facebook on the CatholicCluster page (www.facebook.com/catholicclusterparishes). Interment will follow in St. John's Catholic Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Homes. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 20 to May 21, 2020