Deaconess Viney Beasley Perry of 120 W. Bank St, Petersburg, VA gained her heavenly wings Monday, May 27, 2019, surrounded by loved ones at MCV/VCU Health Systems.



Viney was born January 16, 1960, to the late Thomas Beasley and Annie Lee Noggin Beasley Brown. Sister Beasley graduated in 1978 from Petersburg High School and later from Rutledge College. She was co-owner of AP Things Inc., located in Petersburg, VA. Mrs. Perry loved her Redskins, baseball, playing cards, fishing, gardening and a good yard sale.



She was a member of Gravel Run Baptist Church, where she served as a Trustee and Deaconess. Mrs. Perry was a member of the Scholarship Ministry, Discipleship Ministry, Bible Study Ministry, Pastor's Aide Ministry, Sunday School Ministry and Christian Board of Education Ministry. Deaconess Perry was everybody's Aunt Viney.



Mrs. Perry was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Aubrey Brown and grandparents, John and Viney Noggin. A host of aunts and uncles.



She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of almost 39 years, Deacon Albert Perry and her daughter, Shondreka Perry; grandsons, Jordan and little Joshua, who is arriving soon; sisters, Martha Tucker (Walter), Barbara Ellis (Clem), Anna Yates, Gladys; brothers, William Beasley (Clementine), Ernest "Gene" Beasley (Mary), Harold Beasley (Pat), Calvin Beasley (Deborah), Nelson Beasley (Paula), Lester (Adrianna), Lindwood (O'Dessa) and Floyd "Rudy" Bailey; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; sister and brother-in-laws, Theodore Perry (Marella), John Perry, Charles Perry (Vera), Susie, Mary (Ernest), Sharon and Gladys (Herbert).



Special thanks to nurses, Ashley and Diamond; doctors, Chantani and Saidman of MCV/VCU Health Systems; sister-in-law Iona Beasley and the staff of Bland and Tucker Funeral Homes.



A Celebration of Life for our Beloved Wife, Mother, Sister, Aunt, Cousin, Deaconess, Friend ... whatever she was to you ... VINEY PERRY ... will be Saturday, June 1, at 1 p.m. at Gravel Run Baptist Church, 12512 Duncan Road, North Dinwiddie, VA 23805, pastor Rev. Dr. Larry D. Brown Sr., officiating. The final resting place will be at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.



The family will receive friends at 24610 Williamson Road, Dinwiddie, VA 23841. Mrs. Perry is currently resting at Bland and Tucker Funeral Home, 137 Harrison St, Petersburg, VA 23803. There will be no Repast. The family will assemble at 12:00 noon at the funeral home the day of service.



Professional services have been entrusted to Bland and Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA 804-732-7841. Online condolences submitted to: www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Progress-Index from May 30 to May 31, 2019