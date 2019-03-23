|
|
Ms. Viola Denise Harrison Colbert,73, of Petersburg, departed this life on March 19, 2019. She was born June 24, 1945, in Prince George County to the late Louis Harrison, Sr. and Ulabell Roach Harrison.
Viola attended J.E.J. Moore High School in Prince George County. She completed 24 years of honorable service employed at Fort Lee, VA, and at Defense General Supply Center (Bellwood).
She was baptized at an early age at Union Branch Baptist Church in Prince George, VA, which was her home church even to this day. After retirement her house was frequently visited by her siblings, nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Vi was normally seen sitting on her porch, hosting her guests at the "hangout spot."
Viola was preceded in death by her daughter, Thomasina Colbert; three sisters, Evelyn Raines, Lucy Hobson, and Rose Gray; and one brother, Edward Harrison.
Remaining to cherish memories of Viola are: one daughter, Tracey Saunders of Baltimore, MD; one son, Donell Harrison of Petersburg; four grandchildren, Alonzo "AJ" Saunders Jr., Shaheim Jones, Brittney Saunders, and Chayla Harrison; one sister, Shirley Givens (Ray) of Prince George; two brothers, William Harrison (Paulette) of Southampton County, and Louis Harrison, Jr., (Natalie) of Easton, PA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends among them, long-time friends, Helen Pulley of Petersburg, Mary Mitchell of Hopewell, Inez Thompson of Petersburg, Nancy Dovel of Hopewell, Shirley Burwell of Petersburg, Minnie Jones of Prince George, and Juanita Clark of Petersburg.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at Union Branch Baptist Church, 3356 Union Branch Road, South Prince George, VA, the Rev. Dr. Andrew J. White, Sr., eulogist. The interment will be held at the Union Branch Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the funeral establishment.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019