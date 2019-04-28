Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for VIOLA HIRN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VIOLA J. (ALDRIDGE) HIRN


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
VIOLA J. (ALDRIDGE) HIRN Obituary
Viola J. Aldridge Hirn, 95, of Colonial Heights, passed away April 26, 2019. She was born in Colonial Heights to the late Monroe M. and Siberia Ida Aldridge on March 4, 1924. She was a member of Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church and Women of the Moose, Dinwiddie Chapter 1296. Mrs. Hirn traveled the world with her husband and enjoyed the journeys they shared. She loved crocheting, gardening, crossword puzzles and bingo, and her scrubbies have made it all along the east coast. She had many passions in life, but none more important than her family. They will remember her as a caregiver and as someone always giving of her time to those she loved. Mrs. Hirn was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Hirn; nine brothers and sisters; and grandson-in-law, Ron Spedden. She is survived by her children, Bruce W. Hirn (Sang), Sandra G. Wiedenman (Richard) and Louis M. Hirn (Deborah); seven grandchildren, Angela, Jennifer, Jessica, Lisa, Bruce Jr., Joseph and Kimberly; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. A private graveside will take place at Sunset Memorial Park, Chester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215, or to the , 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now