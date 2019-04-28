|
Viola J. Aldridge Hirn, 95, of Colonial Heights, passed away April 26, 2019. She was born in Colonial Heights to the late Monroe M. and Siberia Ida Aldridge on March 4, 1924. She was a member of Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church and Women of the Moose, Dinwiddie Chapter 1296. Mrs. Hirn traveled the world with her husband and enjoyed the journeys they shared. She loved crocheting, gardening, crossword puzzles and bingo, and her scrubbies have made it all along the east coast. She had many passions in life, but none more important than her family. They will remember her as a caregiver and as someone always giving of her time to those she loved. Mrs. Hirn was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Hirn; nine brothers and sisters; and grandson-in-law, Ron Spedden. She is survived by her children, Bruce W. Hirn (Sang), Sandra G. Wiedenman (Richard) and Louis M. Hirn (Deborah); seven grandchildren, Angela, Jennifer, Jessica, Lisa, Bruce Jr., Joseph and Kimberly; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. A private graveside will take place at Sunset Memorial Park, Chester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215, or to the , 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
