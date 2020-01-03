|
Viola Purdie Jones was born in Chesterfield County, Virginia on November 20, 1924, to William Luther and Lottie Estelle Coley Purdie and died on January 1, 2020.
She was also preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, at his death in 2005, Charles Ernest Jones, Sr.; a son, Robert Wayne Jones; a sister, Frances P. Roberts; two brothers, William E. and Mitchell C. Purdie.
Mrs. Jones was a homemaker who enjoyed caring for her grandchildren, reading, gardening and word search puzzles. She was a wonderful cook and baked delicious biscuits and pies. Not only was she a charter member of New Hope Baptist Church in Matoaca, she was also the oldest.
She is survived by three sons, Charles E. Jones, Jr. (Grace Ann) of Matoaca, Donald R. Jones (Susie) of McKenney and Dennis R. Jones (Cheri) of Midlothian; grandchildren, Jennifer J. Eason of Virginia Beach, Kimberly Jones of McKenney, Kari J. Selzer (J.D.) of North Chesterfield, and Brandon Jones (Megan) of Amelia Court House; great-grandchildren, Jude Griffin, Carter Eason, Timothy Jones, Ryan Wajick, Casey Selzer, and Mollie Selzer; one very special sister, Helen P. Ellis of Prince George; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Interment will follow in East Matoaca Cemetery, S. Chesterfield, Virginia 23803. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, at the funeral home. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Baptist Church, 6030 Woodpecker Road, Chesterfield, Virginia 23838 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020