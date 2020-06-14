In the midst of all that life has to offer, we have an eternity to face. The life that one leads is preordained by our Heavenly Father and one should follow where he leads. On Sunday morning, June 7, 2020, Violet Winston-Mayfield peacefully departed this earthly life on her journey to her Heavenly home. Violet was born on March 14, 1937, to the late Harvey and Fannie Nicholas Roberts in Dinwiddie VA.
She attended elementary through high school in Dinwiddie County and upon graduation, Violet migrated to the North, settling down in the New Haven, Connecticut area. Violet always had a passion for learning, as well as helping others, which prompted her to pursue a Nursing Career. She attended Eli Whitney Technical School where she earned her license as a Practical Nurse and continued her studies at the University of Bridgeport to obtain her Associates degree (RN) in Nursing Science. She was employed as a staff Nurse at the former Grace New Haven Hospital, now known as Yale New Haven Hospital. Violet was employed for 10 years at the hospital working in Medical/Surgical Department, but her choice of discipline was Psychiatry in which she sought employment at the Connecticut Mental Health Center from 1969 until her retirement. During her employment years, she returned to college to obtain her Baccalaureate Degree in Human Services from New Hampshire College, and Master's degree in Leadership and Management from Yale University. She was director of inpatient admissions and Liaison for the Psychiatric Emergency Department at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was the recipient of many awards and received recognition for years of Nursing Leadership.
She was an active member in the Immanuel Missionary Baptist Church until her relocation to Dinwiddie County. She served diligently and participated with various auxiliaries. Violet served on the Deaconess Ministry and became a Deacon in ensuing years. She was an avid participant and member of the Debutantes for Christ Pageant. Once she returned to Dinwiddie County, she became an active member of The Olive Branch Baptist Church, serving in the 55 Plus Ministry and Sunday School.
Violet was committed to serving her community. She was an active member in several civic organizations. In addition to the awards for her professional endeavors, she received the distinguished "Professional Dedication Award" for her outstanding service in the New Haven area, presented to her by the Southern Connecticut Black Nurses Association in which she was a member of the organization. She was a member of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women's Club, Inc. where she held several positions. She was a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Theta Epsilon Omega Chapter in New Haven Connecticut where she received her Silver Star for 25 years of service. She later joined the Chapter in the Mid-Atlantic area where she served as Secretary for the Sorority.
Traveling was one of her favorite things to do. The Caribbean Islands, Cartagena, Panama, Cuba to name a few. Some of her favorite summers were spent in Newport, Rhode Island with her family members. She was devoted to her family, and close to her many cousins who will miss her presence.
Violet leaves to cherish her memory: her devoted daughter and son, Angela Dickerson, Dinwiddie, VA, and Kenneth Winston (Glenda) Felton, DE; six grandchildren, Tylisha Johnson of Tampa, FL, Crystal Winston (Chris) of Winston Salem, NC, Justen Flynn of New Haven, CT, Arielle Winston of Dover, DE, Ryland Dickerson of Las Vegas, NV, and Nicholas Dickerson of Dinwiddie VA; great-grandchildren, Kayla Jones Nikyia Bordley, Joshua Davis, Daveon Allen, Caiden Fountain, Jadyn Dickerson and Jocelyn Flynn. She has one special sister-in- law, Rosemary Bess.
Violet was predeceased by her husband, Claude Mayfield; brother, Harvey Roberts, Jr., and her great grandson Mervin Jones III. Your journey in this earthly realm has ended, you have crossed over to see many family and friends waiting with open arms. Your walk is finally over, you can rest in God's arms in Peace and Love.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Monday, June 15, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Kevin Northam, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
She attended elementary through high school in Dinwiddie County and upon graduation, Violet migrated to the North, settling down in the New Haven, Connecticut area. Violet always had a passion for learning, as well as helping others, which prompted her to pursue a Nursing Career. She attended Eli Whitney Technical School where she earned her license as a Practical Nurse and continued her studies at the University of Bridgeport to obtain her Associates degree (RN) in Nursing Science. She was employed as a staff Nurse at the former Grace New Haven Hospital, now known as Yale New Haven Hospital. Violet was employed for 10 years at the hospital working in Medical/Surgical Department, but her choice of discipline was Psychiatry in which she sought employment at the Connecticut Mental Health Center from 1969 until her retirement. During her employment years, she returned to college to obtain her Baccalaureate Degree in Human Services from New Hampshire College, and Master's degree in Leadership and Management from Yale University. She was director of inpatient admissions and Liaison for the Psychiatric Emergency Department at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was the recipient of many awards and received recognition for years of Nursing Leadership.
She was an active member in the Immanuel Missionary Baptist Church until her relocation to Dinwiddie County. She served diligently and participated with various auxiliaries. Violet served on the Deaconess Ministry and became a Deacon in ensuing years. She was an avid participant and member of the Debutantes for Christ Pageant. Once she returned to Dinwiddie County, she became an active member of The Olive Branch Baptist Church, serving in the 55 Plus Ministry and Sunday School.
Violet was committed to serving her community. She was an active member in several civic organizations. In addition to the awards for her professional endeavors, she received the distinguished "Professional Dedication Award" for her outstanding service in the New Haven area, presented to her by the Southern Connecticut Black Nurses Association in which she was a member of the organization. She was a member of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women's Club, Inc. where she held several positions. She was a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Theta Epsilon Omega Chapter in New Haven Connecticut where she received her Silver Star for 25 years of service. She later joined the Chapter in the Mid-Atlantic area where she served as Secretary for the Sorority.
Traveling was one of her favorite things to do. The Caribbean Islands, Cartagena, Panama, Cuba to name a few. Some of her favorite summers were spent in Newport, Rhode Island with her family members. She was devoted to her family, and close to her many cousins who will miss her presence.
Violet leaves to cherish her memory: her devoted daughter and son, Angela Dickerson, Dinwiddie, VA, and Kenneth Winston (Glenda) Felton, DE; six grandchildren, Tylisha Johnson of Tampa, FL, Crystal Winston (Chris) of Winston Salem, NC, Justen Flynn of New Haven, CT, Arielle Winston of Dover, DE, Ryland Dickerson of Las Vegas, NV, and Nicholas Dickerson of Dinwiddie VA; great-grandchildren, Kayla Jones Nikyia Bordley, Joshua Davis, Daveon Allen, Caiden Fountain, Jadyn Dickerson and Jocelyn Flynn. She has one special sister-in- law, Rosemary Bess.
Violet was predeceased by her husband, Claude Mayfield; brother, Harvey Roberts, Jr., and her great grandson Mervin Jones III. Your journey in this earthly realm has ended, you have crossed over to see many family and friends waiting with open arms. Your walk is finally over, you can rest in God's arms in Peace and Love.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Monday, June 15, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Kevin Northam, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.