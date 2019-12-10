|
|
On Friday morning, December 6, 2019, Mrs. Virgie Inell Clanton, affectionately known as "Inell," departed this life after a brief illness. Virgie accepted Christ at an early age at Gravel Run Baptist Church, later joining Open Door Deliverance where she served as Mother of the Church.
Virgie attended Dinwiddie High School and retired from Seward Luggage, Inc. after 25 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Clanton, Sr.; parents, John and Viney Noggin; son, Calvin Clanton; granddaughter, Sabrina Clanton; sisters, Alberta Parham, Annie Lee Brown, Estelle Harper, and Lucy Ann Noggin; brothers, Lawrence Noggin and Winston A. Noggin; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Virgie leaves to cherish her memories: a devoted daughter, Valerie Clanton; two sons, Clarence Clanton, Jr. (Donna) and Troy Clanton (Joyce); grandchildren, devoted Erica Tolbert (Darrell), Dominic Clanton, Cyrell Clanton (Deon), Tyrell Clanton (Tamika), Roshelle Johnson, Lavon Clanton, Quin Graves, Teqwanda Jones, Marylena Jones, Troy Clanton, Jr., and Lekia Graves, all of Petersburg, VA; sixteen great grandchildren; and one special devoted Zeonta Clanton; sister, Lillie Jones; two brothers, Roger Noggin (Lucille) and John Noggin (Teresa); a loving and devoted friend, Delores Barner; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Service will be held 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Bishop Regina Taylor, eulogist. The interment to follow at the Jones Family Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019