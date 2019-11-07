|
Mrs. Virgie Lee Taylor Williams, daughter of Edward Harris (Joyce) and Sheryl Taylor (Thomas) was born October 17, 1975. She was a graduate of Prince George County High School. Mrs. Williams was lovingly raised by Joseph and Evelyn Taylor, of Prince George, Virginia. She professed her faith in Jesus Christ at a young age and was a faithful member of Union Baptist Church, in Hopewell, VA, until her health began to decline. Virgie looked forward to weekly Bible study with her uncle, Joseph Woodley.
Virgie was a dedicated employee for 11 years of the Walmart Corporation/Sam's Club as a member of the management team. As a result of her generous spirit and nurturing personality, Virgie was loved by many. Her influence and love will forever remain in the hearts and lives of all who were blessed to know her. Virgie peacefully departed this life on Monday, November 4, 2019, at John Randolph Medical Center in Hopewell, Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her son, Malcolm Williams; maternal grandfather, Clarence Smith; father and mother-in-law, Russell and Elizabeth Williams.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her husband of 14 years, Claude Vincent "Bimp" Williams; children, Quavon Z. Taylor, and Sadiesha E. Taylor; grandchildren, Veenah Z. Taylor and Ronan McDonald; maternal grandmother, Jean Smith; paternal grandmother, Dazzerlean Harris; brothers, Kenneth Taylor (devoted), Christopher Morse, Shawndelle Epps (Shanita), Demetrio Harris (Adrienna), Edward Morse, Kareem Morse, Jerrod Wooden (Kimberly), Tyree Harris, and Travis Harris; sisters, NeShanta Harris (devoted), Marica Morse, Deitra Harris, and Altamese Wooden; brother-in-law, Russell Williams; sisters-in-law, Maretha Williams, Kathleen Robinson (Joseph), Valerie Taylor, Carolyn Taylor, Josephine Davis (James), Rosalind Freeman (John), and Stephanie McDonald; devoted uncle, Gowon Smith; devoted cousins, Karlah, Marcus, and Floyd Taylor; devoted friends, Nicole Price, Erin Posey-Choice, Janet Ruffin, and Hope Wallace; a special "mom", Zilphia Harris; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert A. Diggs, Sr., Pastor, and Rev. Joshua King, eulogist. The interment will be private.
Monetary donations in Virgie's memory, can be made to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance (ccalliance.org) or via mail at Colorectal Cancer Alliance 1025 Vermont Avenue NW, Suite 1066, Washington, DC 2005.
