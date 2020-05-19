|
|
Virginia Ann Higgins, 77, of Colonial Heights, VA passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. Ann was born November 9, 1942 in Buena Vista, VA and was the daughter of the late Margie Dudley and Harold Vincent Goodbar of Collierstown and was preceded by just 3 short weeks by her husband and life long love, Emory Higgins. She is survived by her children Keith Higgins (Teresa), Tony Higgins (Carol) and Julie Jackson (Doug), 5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, siblings HV Goodbar (Zola), Marshal (Helen), Adrian Hostetter and Mamie Trussell (Ricky) and numerous nieces, nephews and close family members.
Ann was a devoted christian woman and worked at Nichols Department Store and Walmart for many years before retiring with her husband where they lived in Myrtle Beach for several years before moving back to be with their children.
A service celebrating the lives of Ann and Emory Higgins will be held in the future when family and friends can gather together. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to The .
Published in The Progress-Index from May 19 to May 20, 2020