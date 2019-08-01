Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for VIRGINIA HAYES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VIRGINIA ANNA HAYES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VIRGINIA ANNA HAYES Obituary
Virginia Anna Hayes, 79, of Disputanta, VA, went to be with her Lord July 30, 2019. She was born October 8, 1939, and was a daughter of the late Rufus and Leatha Johnson; she was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Karl Hayes, Sr.; and three brothers, Lee, Earl, and Ben Johnson. Virginia is survived by her son, Karl Hayes, Jr. (Melissa); son, Roy Hayes (Renita); son, Brian Hayes (Trudy); seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy Slusser, Joyce Petty (George), Bobbie Lackey (John); brothers, J.R. Johnson (Wanda), Gene Johnson; longtime friend, Millie Keith; as well as numerous extended family and friends.

Virginia was a longtime member of Broadway Baptist Church in Hopewell. She retired from Prince George Co. Public School System after 21 years of bus driving.

The family will receive friends, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at J. T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home Hopewell Chapel, 820 W. Broadway, Hopewell, VA. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home Hopewell Chapel. Interment will follow in Merchants Hope Memorial Garden. Condolences may be registered online at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VIRGINIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
Download Now