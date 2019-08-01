|
|
Virginia Anna Hayes, 79, of Disputanta, VA, went to be with her Lord July 30, 2019. She was born October 8, 1939, and was a daughter of the late Rufus and Leatha Johnson; she was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Karl Hayes, Sr.; and three brothers, Lee, Earl, and Ben Johnson. Virginia is survived by her son, Karl Hayes, Jr. (Melissa); son, Roy Hayes (Renita); son, Brian Hayes (Trudy); seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy Slusser, Joyce Petty (George), Bobbie Lackey (John); brothers, J.R. Johnson (Wanda), Gene Johnson; longtime friend, Millie Keith; as well as numerous extended family and friends.
Virginia was a longtime member of Broadway Baptist Church in Hopewell. She retired from Prince George Co. Public School System after 21 years of bus driving.
The family will receive friends, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at J. T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home Hopewell Chapel, 820 W. Broadway, Hopewell, VA. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home Hopewell Chapel. Interment will follow in Merchants Hope Memorial Garden. Condolences may be registered online at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019