On Thursday, October 29, 2020 the Lord in his infinite wisdom called home our beloved Virginia Belle Giles Wilson Jones (90) of Hopewell, VA. Our beloved was born on June 7, 1930 in Amelia County, VA. to the late Joe Thomas Giles and Nannie Virginia Farley Giles. She was also preceded in death by her first husband – Linwood W. Wilson, Sr., second husband – Harvey Jones, children: Linwood W. Wilson, Jr (infant), Hassie Mae Freeman, Linwood G. Wilson (Lynch); siblings: William R. Giles, Doctor C. Giles (Doc), Thomas E. Giles (Tom), Annie Olivia Giles (infant) and Joseph Giles (Joe); grandchildren: Kermit Hewlett, Kirby Freeman, and Jibril Williams.
As a young child, Virginia was often referred to as "Tillie" or "Sis" by her family and friends. She was raised in Amelia County and was a member of the Mt. Level Baptist Church and attended the Historic Russell Grove High School. During her adult life she held various positions of employment to include: domestic housekeeper, cook at Hopewell Diner, seamstress at Jeansco/Imperial Reading Sewing Factory, Nurse's Aide and Licensed Practical Nurse at Central State Hospital, serving the residents of the facility for twenty-two years before retiring. After attaining her LPN License, Virginia was an active member of the Virginia State Licensed Practical Nurses Association for many years. In addition to these positions, she held the most honorable position of all, Mother and Grandmother of the Wilson clan.
Virginia was a kind, loving, compassionate Mother and friend to all who knew her. She loved her family and always looked forward to family gatherings such as: Giles and Cameron Family Reunions, Edmonds and Jones Family gatherings, family weddings, cookouts with church family and friends, and various church events. Virginia loved to travel, especially with her husband Harvey and her "besties" Mrs. Emily Davis Hicks, Mrs. Lillian Epps (deceased), and Mrs. Mary Spratley.
Virginia was a devout Christian. In addition to being reared at the Mt. Level Baptist Church in Amelia County, she was a member of the Union Baptist Church in Hopewell, VA for over 30 years. While at Union Baptist, she served as Church Clerk for twenty-one years, was a member of the Flower Club, Missionaries, Pastor Aid and Senior Choir. Upon marrying Harvey Jones, Virginia united with the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and quickly began to work with the following ministries: Diaconate (Deaconess), Nurses, Missionary, Sunday School, T.E.A.C.H./Youth Department and substitute church clerk as needed. Virginia's motto for life was "Alright, let's get to it!" She believed in being "on-time" for any event she attended. In fact, she would tell you, if you're "on-time" you're late, if you're 15 minutes early "you barely made it", and if you're 30 minutes early, you're "actually on-time". She also did not believe in procrastination, she believed if you had a task to complete, there was no need to delay, you just had to "get to it" and complete it.
Virginia leaves to cherish her memory the following: two daughters, Emma J. Williams – Petersburg, VA., Yvette W. Branson of Prince George, VA.; two sons, Clifford S. Wilson of Hopewell, VA., Russell S. Wilson (Tracey) of Chesterfield, VA.; step-daughter Collen Brooks (Larry) of Sutherland, VA; one sister-in-law Helen Edmonds of Killen, TX.; 23 Grandchildren (Darryl Wilson, Timothy Wilson, Eldridge Freeman Jr., Latarsha Tyler, Adonis Hewlett, Samiri Williams, Bilal Williams, Fareed Williams, Samir Williams, Shakir Williams, Anwar-el Williams, Reginald Wilson, Sharmila Willis, Trina Roberts, Jessica Kaplan, Jarita Wilson, LaTisha Neal, Javon Epps, Jeffrey Branson Jr., Gerald Wade and numerous great and great-great grandchildren, as well as bonus children, grandchildren, god-children, a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the following people who have cared for our Mother during her illness: Jean Jefferson, Shaba Mahan, Stephanie Wright, Rose Jones, Dr. Kadarnath Boodram, Wonder City Rehabilitation & Nursing Center Staff and Kindred Hospice.
The Family Point of Contact: Yvette Branson 804-516-0861.
Celebration of Life service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Petersburg Chapel of Bland Funeral Home, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA., 23803, Pastor, Rev. F. Lamont Gooding, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, eulogist. Interment will follow at Mt. Level Baptist Church Cemetery, 901 Wills Rd, Amelia, VA, 23002. Please follow the state CDC guidelines and social distancing.
Public visitation will be held 10-9p.m., Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Petersburg Chapel. A link for Live Stream will be provided on day of service.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Bland Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., (804) 732-7841. Rev. Robert L. Bullock, Jr. Funeral Director. www.blandfuneralhomes.com