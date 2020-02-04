Home

Virginia "Mema" Brooks, 96, of Dinwiddie, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020. She was born in Chesterfield on July 20, 1923. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivris P. Brooks; and daughter, Virginia B. Vest. Mrs. Brooks loved to dance, listen to bluegrass, and to take trips to the mountains. She is survived by her sons, Ivris P. "Bubba" Brooks II (Claudia) and Phillip "Randy" Brooks (Fay); grandchildren, Robert Vest, Ricky Brooks, Denise Redd, Lesa Leimberger, Ivris Brooks III, Cheryl Pulley, Timmy Brooks, and Nancy Hicks; 17 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the Colonial Heights chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Brooks family cemetery, 4514 Olgers Road, Sutherland, Virginia 23885. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
