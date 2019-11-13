|
Virginia Brooks "Ercelle" Vest, 77, of Chesterfield, passed away at home, Sunday November 10, 2019. Ercelle was born February 14, 1942, to Ivris and Virginia Brooks. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Raymond Vest. Ercelle is survived by her mother, Virginia Brooks; a son, Robert Preston Vest (Tamara); two daughters, Lesa Leimberger (Henry) and Nancy Hicks (Archie); two granddaughters, Mindi Bowser (Donny) and Mary Williams (Harry); four grandsons, Wayne Casuccio, Neil Elko, Zachary Elko, and Tyler Leimberger; great-granddaughter, Silver Bowser; two great-grandsons, Liam Bowser and Harry "Joseph" Williams, Jr.; two brothers, Bubba and Randy Brooks; and many other loving relatives. She was a loving housewife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to her family.
Ercelle was a very strong and caring person. She went to be with the Lord and will be missed by her family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019, at Blandford Cemetery, 319 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23803. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
