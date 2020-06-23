Virginia Dechene Birdsong, 75, of Chester, Virginia, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest W. and Pauline Crosby Dechene; sons, Michael and Matthew Birdsong; grandson, Brandon Birdsong; two brothers, Ernest Dechene and David Dechene.
Virginia loved raising her children, spoiling her grandchildren, church, camping, the beach and reading.
She is survived by, her husband of fifty five years, Hita Frank Birdsong, Sr.; children, Frank Birdsong, Jr., Pamela Birdsong (Jay), Deborah Baylor (Sam), Rebecca Vaughan (Tim), Stephen Birdsong (Amy), Sara Joyner (Lenny), Virginia Hensley (Chris), Patricia Fraley (Doug), Theresa Burley (Chris); twenty three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Peggy Rogers and Anne Dixon; one brother, Paul Dechene.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday June 24, 2020 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 17111 Jefferson Davis Hwy, South Chesterfield, VA 23834, with Father Danny Cogut officiating. The family will receive friends, one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home of Chester, Virginia, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.