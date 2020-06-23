VIRGINIA D BIRDSONG
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share VIRGINIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Dechene Birdsong, 75, of Chester, Virginia, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest W. and Pauline Crosby Dechene; sons, Michael and Matthew Birdsong; grandson, Brandon Birdsong; two brothers, Ernest Dechene and David Dechene.
Virginia loved raising her children, spoiling her grandchildren, church, camping, the beach and reading.
She is survived by, her husband of fifty five years, Hita Frank Birdsong, Sr.; children, Frank Birdsong, Jr., Pamela Birdsong (Jay), Deborah Baylor (Sam), Rebecca Vaughan (Tim), Stephen Birdsong (Amy), Sara Joyner (Lenny), Virginia Hensley (Chris), Patricia Fraley (Doug), Theresa Burley (Chris); twenty three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Peggy Rogers and Anne Dixon; one brother, Paul Dechene.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday June 24, 2020 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 17111 Jefferson Davis Hwy, South Chesterfield, VA 23834, with Father Danny Cogut officiating. The family will receive friends, one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home of Chester, Virginia, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
(804) 748-2500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved