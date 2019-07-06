Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for VIRGINIA MARSHALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VIRGINIA D. MARSHALL


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VIRGINIA D. MARSHALL Obituary
Virginia Dare Marshall, 81, of Disputanta, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019.

Born in Halifax County, VA, she was the daughter of the late Clifton Comer and Virginia Griffin Comer. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Albert Marshall and sisters, Syval Comer and Shirley Womack. She is survived by her daughters, Janet M. Avelsgard (Roger) and Joyce Ann Marshall; grandchildren, Christopher Whittington (Jessica) and Danielle Kovie (Stephen) and brother, David Andrew Comer (Susan).

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 6 to July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
Download Now