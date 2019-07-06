|
Virginia Dare Marshall, 81, of Disputanta, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019.
Born in Halifax County, VA, she was the daughter of the late Clifton Comer and Virginia Griffin Comer. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Albert Marshall and sisters, Syval Comer and Shirley Womack. She is survived by her daughters, Janet M. Avelsgard (Roger) and Joyce Ann Marshall; grandchildren, Christopher Whittington (Jessica) and Danielle Kovie (Stephen) and brother, David Andrew Comer (Susan).
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 6 to July 7, 2019