Virginia F. Newcomb, 93, of Colonial Heights, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 2, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Herbert W. and Sarah G. Lane. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam L. Newcomb; brothers, Roy F. Lane, Lloyd W. Lane, and Bernard F. Lane; and sister, Alice L. Garrison. She was a charter member of Crowder Memorial Baptist Church and was retired from B&W Tobacco Co. She is survived by her daughter, Linda G. Blankenship and her husband Dee of Little River, South Carolina; granddaughter, Tracy B. Mackenzie and her husband, Ian; three great-grandchildren, Cody, Katherine, and Lily of Clarksville, Tennessee; and numerous nieces and nephews. All services will remain private. Funeral arrangements made by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.