Virginia Lee Baker-Dillard, 73, of South Chesterfield, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Lynn Allgood; son, Kenneth Mark Dillard and grandson, Dylan Connelly Allgood. Virginia loved to go dancing and traveling. Her loving family will always remember how she lived her life to the fullest. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, VA 23834. A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, VA 23222. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 12 to June 13, 2019