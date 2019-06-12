Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
4000 Pilots Lane
Richmond, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for VIRGINIA BAKER-DILLARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VIRGINIA L. BAKER-DILLARD

Obituary Condolences Flowers

VIRGINIA L. BAKER-DILLARD Obituary
Virginia Lee Baker-Dillard, 73, of South Chesterfield, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Lynn Allgood; son, Kenneth Mark Dillard and grandson, Dylan Connelly Allgood. Virginia loved to go dancing and traveling. Her loving family will always remember how she lived her life to the fullest. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, VA 23834. A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, VA 23222. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 12 to June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now