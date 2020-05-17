|
|
Mrs. Virginia L. Brown, "Gin-Lee" of 12409 Duncan Road, North Dinwiddie, Virginia gained her wings on May 13, 2020, at her residence. She was born on October 25, 1936, to the late Linwood and Marylee Edwards. She worked as a cook at Petersburg Country Club until she became ill.
She was a faithful member of Gravel Run Baptist Church, where she attended Bible Study, interacted with the 70 plus Ministry, bowled with the seniors, and visited various nursing homes, serving as supporter to the needed. She was active participants with the Crater District Agency to include an avid "bingo player", and community supporter.
She was preceded in death by her husband William Leroy Brown, Sr; her parents Linwood and Marylee Edwards; her sister Essie Rebecca Jones; 5 brothers Clarence, Charles, James, Linwood, Richard, and Roy Edwards; her sister-in-law Gertrude Brown; brother-in-law Paul Brown, Jr. "Monk" and grandson Devan J. Hill.
She has one sister Esther Hyman, Petersburg, VA; one brother Edward Truman Edwards of Sierra Vista, AZ. She has three sisters-in-law-Annie Bell Rogers, Petersburg, VA; Carrie Farrar, Chesterfield, VA; Lottie Mae Alexander (James) of Lawrenceville, VA; and Katherine Brown of South Hill, VA; and one brother-in-law, James Brown of Evansville, IN.
She was a proud mother of three children, William Leroy Brown, Jr., "Porky" (Millie), Alan Howard Brown of North Dinwiddie, and Edith Mae Greene (Keith) of Durham, NC.
She had eight grandchildren, Kenny (Crystal), Christopher Sr. (Claudine), Crystal, William Brown III whom she reared (Katrina), Aubrey, Kevin, and Simone, all of Petersburg, Justin Brown, Charmaine Brown, and Keimara Greene, all of Durham, NC. Two great-granddaughters, Sophia Brown of Durham, and Lauren Mitchell of Chesterfield.
She had a very devoted family friend, Carolyn Walker of North Dinwiddie, a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, great grands, great-great grandchildren, and friends.
A private service for Mrs. Virginia L. Brown will be held 12 Noon, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Petersburg Chapel – Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home with the Pastor Sharon Peterson, eulogizing and Rev. Pinkie Hill, officiating. Burial will follow at the Southlawn Memorial Park.
A public viewing will be held Monday, May 18, 2020 from 10-8PM at the Petersburg Chapel – Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral arrangement are entrusted to the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home 530 S. Sycamore St. Petersburg, VA 23803 (804) 863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 17 to May 18, 2020