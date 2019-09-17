|
|
Mrs. Virginia Mary Luciel Perrin Letmon Harris Jones of 147 Witten St., Petersburg, VA, was called home to glory on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Virginia, also affectionately known as "Mother Jones," was born in 1925 to the late Henry & Rosa Lee Letmon. A native of Spartanburg, SC, Virginia was married to the late Arthur W. Harris Sr. also of Spartanburg for 23 years. To their fruitful union 12 children were born.
She was a faithful member of Thompson Street Baptist Church under the Pastorate of the late Reverend B.T. Sears. The marriage of Arthur and Virginia was dissolved in 1968 and Virginia relocated to Petersburg, VA, where she became a freelance seamstress and was also employed by various janitorial companies. Virginia eventually met and married the late Mr. Samuel J. Jones, Jr. in 1978. She became a member of the Pocahontas Community Chapel, where she served as Treasurer until her health began to fail.
Virginia was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother.
She is survived by: six daughters, Willie Jean Young (Johnny) of Spartanburg, SC, Gwendolyn Long (Wright) of Ninety-Six, SC, Debra E. Byrd of Spartanburg, SC, Donna K. Elmore (Gregory) of Spartanburg SC, Reginia C. Stroud (Danny) of Griffin, GA, and Rowena B. Strickland (Raymond) of Spartanburg, SC; five sons, Arthur W. Harris, Jr. (Olivia) of Taylors, SC, Thomas E. Harris (Marilyn) of Virginia Beach, VA, Michael Harris, Sr., Robert E. Harris Sr. and John P. Harris (Mildred), all of Spartanburg, SC; step-son, Samuel Davis of Petersburg, VA; step-daughter, Sandra Flowers (Dwayne) of Petersburg, VA; sisters, Rosa Letmon of New Britton, CT, Betty Drummond of Spartanburg, SC and Elizabeth Bates of Fairforest, SC; her 30 grandchildren; her 50 great-grandchildren; her great-great grandchildren; two very special friends, Pastor Angie Mason and Mrs. Sudie Gonzalez of Petersburg, VA; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by: her daughter, Barbara Bridges; three brothers, James, Lonnie and Robert Letmon; three sisters, Margaret Bobo, Carolyn Lyles and Fannie Poole; and two great-grandchildren, Charlisa McDowell and Lyndon B. Anderson, Jr.
A Celebration of the Life of Virginia Mary Luciel Perrin Letmon Harris Jones will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 700 S. Church St., Spartanburg, SC. Bishop Charles J. J. Jackson, III will officiate. Burial will be in the Lincoln Memorial Gardens, 2310 Cannons Campground Rd., Drayton, SC.
Professional services provided by J.W. Woodward Funeral Home, Spartanburg, SC.
Published in The Progress-Index on Sept. 17, 2019