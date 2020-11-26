On Saturday evening 21 November 2020, God and his infinite wisdom sent angels to Johnston-Willis Medical Center to bring his devoted servant unto him, Ms. Virginia L. Rooks.
She was a native of Dinwiddie County, born to Willis Tucker and Leola Tucker on January 3, 1958. She was a graduate of Dinwiddie High School.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl T. Rooks; brother, Robert Lee Allen, and two great nephews, Deonte Walker and Travonte Williams.
Virginia graduated April 12, 1990 from Chesterfield Technical Center and was later that year licensed to practice Practical Nursing. She worked for Bon Secours for 30 plus years and retired in 2018.
She also received multiple degrees and certificates in Theology and was licensed as an evangelist in May of 1997. Virginia was a member of StraightWay Pentecostal Church, Petersburg, Virginia under the leadership of the late Prophet Woodrow Waller and the current Pastor Elder Vernon Waller. She served on the Pastor's Aide committee until her decline in health.
Virginia leaves to cherish her memories: sisters, two devoted Theresa Williams of Chesterfield, VA, and Barbara Tucker of Dinwiddie, VA, Barbara Ann Baker of Petersburg, VA; devoted niece, Pamela Williams (Marco) and Raneisha Allen; nephews, Calvin Williams, Jr. (Michelle) and Marcus Williams Sr. (Jameka), Doniel Allen, Antonio Allen, Mario Allen, Shaun Allen, Antonio Allen, Robert Allen. Jr.; great nieces and great nephews, Destiny Shuford, Calvin Williams III (Emarie), Dravonte Williams, Brian Gilliam, Joshua Williams, Caleb Williams, Marcus Williams, Jr., Christian Williams, and Mar'Layjah Mayo; sisters and brothers-in-law, one devoted Francis R. Smith (George), Dorothy Hayes, Gwendolyn Chatman, Eric Rose (Shelia), and Donald Rooks; devoted co-workers that consider as family Dr. Natalie Penha, Renea, Christina, Charita, Nikki, and Latisha all of Bon Secours.
Services will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, November 28, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Elder Vernon Waller, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.