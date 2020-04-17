|
|
On Friday, April 10, 2020, the Most High God in infinite wisdom called home his beloved angel, Mrs. Virginia Louise Hunter, 77, of 518 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA, to reward her with eternal life. A true woman of God was born October 31, 1942, in Chesterfield, VA, to the late Richard Lloyd Williams and Martha Ann Elizabeth Williams.
After graduating George Washington Carver High School in 1962, she met the love of her life the late Roy Wilson Hunter; after a long courtship they married. Her first job was a waitress at Wanda's Grill and after a couple of years she went on to work as a machine operator at Brown & Williams Tobacco, Inc. She was an employee there for over 12 years. After the shut-down of the plant her feet kept moving and she became a supervisor for VDOT Richmond/Petersburg Turnpike for 4 years. After that she went on to work as a Resident Advisor at Virginia State University, where all of the students referred to her as Mom. Virginia decided that her passion was becoming a private duty nurse, where she cared for many people until some passed away.
In Virginia's spare time, she enjoyed listening to jazz, playing tunes with her guitar or keyboard. She also enjoyed growing flowers, maintain her many birdfeeders and spending time with her beloved grandson, Bryson.
Virginia was an active member of The Power of Praise Bibleway Worldwide Ministry for over 30 years. Her kindness, peaceful spirit, love and compassion for others will always be remembered.
Virginia is survived by four loyal and dedicated sons, Roy Wilson Hunter, Jr. (Patrice) of North Chesterfield, VA; James Sylvester Hunter of Chesterfield, VA, Spencer Lee Hunter (Shawntae) of Petersburg, VA, and Corie Orlando Hunter (Tiffany) of North Dinwiddie, VA; one daughter, Lisa Boykins of Chester, VA; six granddaughters, Tamika Stith, Tajah Hunter, Daja Cole, Tenache Hunter, Jahnesha Hunter, and karee Hunter; two grandsons, Johnathan Scott Stratton and Bryson Hunter; three great grandson, Dereon, Derrian and Damir Stith. Virginia is also survived by her six sisters, Edith Mae Williams of Petersburg, VA, Thelma Jeanette Williams Jones (Robert) of Henderson, TN, Shirley Bell Williams of Petersburg, VA, Diane Marie Williams Howard (Horace) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Gladys Patricia Williams of New Kent, VA; three brothers, Lee Ernest Williams of Sacramento, CA, Richard Junious Williams (Florence) of Chesterfield, VA, and John Sterling Williams of Bridgetown, Barbados; a beloved and devoted aunt, Mae Woodley; a devoted cousin, Pat Nunnally; devoted friends, Harriet Goodson, Corine Harris, Barbara James, Charlotte Fern Rosetta Harris, Mary Robinson, and Corrie Thomas; a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
A special thanks and heart felt thanks to: Claudette Williams and her family, the residents of Clayborne Square Apartments, Agape House of Prayer family, and The Power of Praise Family, we thank you for your support.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M. Saturday, April 18, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Apr. 17, 2020