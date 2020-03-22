|
|
Mrs. Virginia Mae Jones Thomas departed this life on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg, Virginia. She was the eldest child born to Thomas and Lucille Lee Jones, on July 11, 1938 in Nottoway County, Virginia, where she attended public school and graduated from Lunenburg High School. At an early age she joined Mt. Gazerine Baptist Church.
Virginia later met and married Leodiac Thomas. To this union two children were born, Leodiac, Jr. and Sharon. After her husband retired from the military the family made their home in Chesterfield County, Virginia where they became members of the Union Grove Baptist Church in Chesterfield County. She served faithfully in the senior choir and as a deaconess until her health began to fail.
Virginia was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, friend, and neighbor. She was always concerned about everyone else's welfare.
She is survived by her loving and devoted children, Leodiac Thomas, Jr. and Sharon Thomas Harris (Antwan, devoted son-in-law), two grandsons, Leodiac Thomas III (Dominique) and Dijon Thomas; one granddaughter, Taylor Thomas-Harris, who was the apple of her eye; one great grandson, Leodiac Thomas, IV and one great granddaughter, Zahla; one sister, Ann Clover, one brother Lorenzo Jones (Linda); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends. She also had two devoted lifetime friends who were like sisters to her, Vivian Clark, and Gwendolyn Davis. She will also be missed by her devoted adopted daughters, Monica Thomas-Moore, and Tonya Ruffin.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. William E. Johnson III, eulogist. The interment to follow at Bermuda Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
