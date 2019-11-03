|
|
Virginia "Gladys" Owens of 19166 Green Church Road, Stony Creek, Virginia, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 1:30 a.m. at her residence. Gladys was 84 years old. She was born on April 3, 1935, to the late India C. and Edward Parham of Sussex, Virginia. At an early age she established membership at the Morning Star Baptist Church, Jarratt, Virginia. She was an active member until her health began to fail.
Gladys completed her high school education in the Sussex County School System. She was joined in marriage to James "Lucy" Owens Jr. (deceased) who preceded her in death. She was also pre-decreased by her two brothers, Edward Lee Parham and Willie T. Parham.
Her employment history includes a number of years of employment at both Allied Chemical and Southside Training Center.
She leaves to cherish her fond memories four daughters: Cassandra Owens of Carson, CA, Susie A. Dillard (Gregory deceased) of Jarratt, VA, Gretta B. Wells of Chester, VA, and Nadine L. (Keith) Nelson of Richmond, VA. She has five grandchildren: Melvin Hill, Jr., India and Imani Dillard, and Kederio and Iesha Thompson; eight great grandchildren: Melvin Hill III, Trinity Brown, Asiah Wilson, Chance Neal, Ethan Hill, Alasia Dillard, Kamel Thompson, and Nasir Moseley. She has two sisters: Irene P. Mason (Harry deceased) of Washington, DC, and Catherine P. Owens (Percy deceased) of Stony Creek, Virginia. Her sisters-in-law are Mabel Parham of Jarratt; Lucille Darden and Lena McKethan of Emporia and Ruby Owens (Adolph deceased) of Jarratt, Virginia, Violet Frederick and Mary Gurley (both deceased). There is also a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Gladys has a devoted caregiver, Ms. Bernice Potts who has worked with the family for over seven years. Other caregivers include Mrs. Christine Hughes, Ms. Pearl Harris, Mrs. Sharron Trisvan and others who have served the family for over 15 years.
Celebration of life for Mrs. Owens will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Morning Star Baptist Church, Jarratt, VA, Rev. Dorth Edwards Pastor.
Professional services entrusted to the staff of Jones Funeral Home, Stony Creek, VA.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019