Mrs. Virginia P. 'Dookie" Poarch, 99, widow of James Emerson Poarch, Sr., passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Wilbur Poole, Sr. and sister, Lucille Gill. Mrs. Poarch is survived by her son, Emerson Poarch, Jr. and wife, Rose; grandchildren, Michael Stuart Poarch and wife, Valerie, Dixie Banton Adamson and husband, David, Debra Banton Edell and husband, Dean and James Lee Banton and wife, Elizabeth "Betsy" Banton; five great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson; sisters, Barbara Burnette and Mary Ann Hoverstock; and a number of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Friday, January 31, at Owen Funeral Home, 303 S. Halifax Rd, Jarratt, Virginia. The funeral service will be held graveside at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, at Concord United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Concord United Methodist Church, 18591 Concord-Sappony Rd., Stony Creek, Virginia 23882. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.owenfh.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Jan. 31, 2020