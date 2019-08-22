Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Cornerstone Assembly of God
10551 Chalkley Road
Richmond, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for VIRGINIA HANSHEW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VIRGINIA PATTERSON HANSHEW

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VIRGINIA PATTERSON HANSHEW Obituary
Virginia "Ginny" Patterson Hanshew, 72, of Prince George, VA, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at John Randolph Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her mother, Reba Vaughan; her brother, Wayne Patterson; and her mother-in-law, Dorothy Hanshew. She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Hanshew; daughter, Shelby Callery; son, Bryan Callery; son, Ray Hanshew (Jennifer), sister-in-law, Brenda Ewers (Kenny); sister-in-law, Sandra Ryder (Dudley); grandchildren, Parker Hanshew and Emma Hanshew; and several nieces and nephews.

Virginia was a devout Christian and dedicated member at Cornerstone Assembly of God. She continued to spread the Word of the Lord until the day she passed. She was a homemaker and dedicated her life to her children and husband. She was loved by many and even though she only had a few biological children, she had so many more that considered her Mom. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, caring for her pets, sewing, and working in her beautiful yard. She had a heart of gold and a gift that touched people from the moment you met her.

A celebration of Virginia's life will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 10:30 am at Cornerstone Assembly of God located at 10551 Chalkley Road, Richmond, VA 23237. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Cornerstone Assembly of God or to . Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VIRGINIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
Download Now