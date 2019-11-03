|
|
Mrs. Virginia Pretlow Wyatt Walker, born January 17, 1939, in Sutherland, VA, to the late Mary J. Washington and Edward Wyatt departed this life peacefully on October 11, 2019, at Anne Arundel Medical Center, Annapolis, MD.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Royal; step-father, Earnest Washington; sisters, Deborah and Desdemona Washington; and nephew, Ernest Jones.
As a young person, Virginia was baptized at Rocky Branch Church in Sutherland, VA. Virginia attended Southside High School (Dinwiddie High School). After graduation she attended Virginia State College and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration.
After marrying Royal, the love of her life they moved to Staunton, VA, to began their careers in education. While living in Staunton a few years (in which she and Royal considered an old folks' town) they decided to move to Washington, DC and continued on with their careers in education. After teaching a few years in Washington, Virginia decided to try her hand at other professions by opening a thrift shop and a nail shop.
Virginia also was involved in many activities. The one she was most proud was being a member of the "The Pierians," a foundation that provides support for artistic projects, art education programs, and emerging artist in the performing, visual and literary arts, in localities where chapters of the Pierians, Incorporated are located.
Virginia was recently awarded the "Annette C. Johnson Award," which was a great honor. Annette Johnson founded the Pierians in Baltimore, MD, on December 13, 1958, along with nine other women who were interested in the arts.
In her spare time Virginia enjoyed shopping, traveling and being with friends; some of her devoted friends are Hattie Brown, Eloise Boone, Barbara Ward, Juliette Turner, and the late Alease Williams.
Virginia leaves to cherish her memory: a brother, Ernest Washington; nieces, Alice Jones, Dominique, Katrina, and Sheniqua Turner, Tasha Washington and Sherry Rosser; nephews, Herbert Anderson, LaJuan Jones, Calvin Turner, Bernard Rosser and William Hardesty; aunts, Bertha Pryor, Obena Anderson, Virgie Bonner, and Lillie Mae Bonner; uncles, Rev. Dr. Herbert Anderson and Eddie Smith; godchildren, Karl, Gary and Christopher Williams; a host of other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment private.
The family will assemble 10:30 a.m. the day of the service at the funeral establishment.
In lieu of floral arrangements, please donate to the charity of your choosing in memory of Virginia Pretlow Walker.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019