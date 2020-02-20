|
|
Mrs. Virginia Rose Price White, the second oldest of nine children of Hosea Sr. and Irma Jones Price, was born July 10, 1916, in Petersburg, VA. She quietly departed this life on Friday, February 14, 2020, at the age of 103 years old at The Bon Secours Community Hospice House in North Chesterfield, VA.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Fate White; her parents; five brothers Hosea Jr. (Zelma), Milton (Marguerite), Gerald, Harold (Frances), and Randolph (Doris); three sisters, Martha Hortense Price Johnson (Gerald), Mazie Price Robinson (Charles) and Doris Price Birckhead (Maurice). She leaves to cherish her memory: sister-in-law, Marguerite Price; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives,and friends. Special acknowledgment and appreciation to niece and primary caregiver, Gloria Price Coleman and her family for tirelessly sacrificing and sharing their lives whilst providing her devoted care for the past 12 years.
Our very own Black History Heroine,Virginia received her primary and secondary education through the segregated Petersburg Public School System and graduated from Peabody High School in February 1934. It was while attending Peabody High School that she decided to dedicate her professional life to education. Training for her career began at Virginia State College for Negroes, now known as Virginia State University in Ettrick, VA. There she received her Bachelor of Science in Mathematics in June 1938 and completed her Master of Arts in Secondary Education in June 1946. Striving for more, Virginia went on to earn her Masters in Mathematics from the prestigious Columbia University in New York City, NY and continued her education at Brooklyn College and Johns Hopkins University. Her career, as a Mathematics and Science teacher, began in Mecklenburg County, VA. She later joined the staff of Bethune High School, formerly Halifax Training School, in Halifax, VA where she taught Mathematics and chaired the Mathematics Department for nearly two decades. An opportunity for growth led her to relocate to Baltimore, MD where she accepted a teaching position at Frederick Douglass Senior High School. She would retire from Douglass High School after 22 years. Her impactful career in education, in which she received numerous awards for work in the school system, spanned over 4 decades.
Fondly known as "Ginger", Virginia not only found a rewarding career in Baltimore, but a loving husband. She met and married the handsome Fate White in September 1961. The two shared a love for travel and entertaining family and friends at their home in Baltimore. They were married for 16 wonderful years until Fate's death in 1976. Virginia was baptized at age thirteen when she professed her faith in Jesus Christ. The church and its activities played a pivotal role in her life. Virginia was an active member of Gillfield Baptist Church in Petersburg, VA, and Douglass Memorial Community Church in Baltimore, MD where she was a member for over 60 years. There she served as a member of the Steward Board and a member of the Church School Staff. During later years she attended Tabernacle Baptist Church in Petersburg, VA. Virginia was a world traveler, avid bridge and pinochle player who enjoyed serving children, her community and church. She was actively involved in the Retired Teachers Association and the Kimberleigh Road Neighborhood Association.
Ginger was a pioneer before her time. Excelling in a time when opportunities were few and obstacles were many, she was faced with social, racial and financial barriers. Ginger was determined to succeed personally and committed to providing every student she touched with a strong academic foundation, individual development and professional growth, which is her centenarian legacy.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert A. Diggs, Sr., eulogist. Interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
