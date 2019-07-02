|
|
Virginia S. "Mrs. Sugg" Vaughn, 84, of Matoaca, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019. She was born in Chase City, Virginia, to the late Richard and Jessie Simmons on June 22, 1935. Mrs. Vaughn was a retired machine operator for Brown and Williamson. She was an avid bingo player and loved her roses and cardinal birds, but above all she was devoted to her family and loved being a mom. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence "Sugg" Vaughn; six brothers; and four sisters.
She is survived by her sons, Craig Vaughn (Karen) of Chesterfield, James Vaughn (Carol) of Dinwiddie, and Ricky Vaughn (Joe Lukie) of Ettrick; daughters, Sandra Maddox (Bobby) of Chester, and Sheila Vaughn (Freddie Clayton) of Matoaca; grandchildren, Amber, Lauren, Steven, Gregory, Lelia, Johnathan, and Autumn; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Lucille Harris of Macon, Georgia, and Marquitta Christopher of Colonial Heights; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019, at E. Alvin Small Funeral Home with Joseph Michael Anger officiating. Interment will follow at East Matoaca Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 2 to July 3, 2019