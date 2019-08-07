|
Virginia Sutherland Knott, 86 years old, of Sutherland, passed away peacefully at her home on August 5, 2019. She was born in Sutherland, Virginia, on March 5, 1933, and was the daughter of the late Willie Clyde and Maude Clay Sutherland.
Mrs. Knott was a longtime member of Smyrna Baptist Church where she sang in the church choir and played the piano and organ. She was an alumna of Longwood University in Farmville, VA, and was active in the university's alumni association. She was a retired teacher with Dinwiddie County Public Schools with over 40 years of service.
She is survived by her four children, William B. Knott, III (Pamela), Betty K. Spiers (Mark), Mary K. Branzelle (Robert), all of Dinwiddie, and Raymond C. Knott (Kimberly) of Amissville, VA; eight grandchildren, Christian X. Knott, Cheyenne L. Knott, Hunter C. Spiers, Tyler S. Spiers, Jonathan K. Branzelle (Miranda), Benjamin C. Branzelle (Haley), Sara E. Knott, and Leah C. Knott; a sister, Elizabeth S. Connelly and nephew, James S. Connelly, both of Dewitt, VA; and special friends, Angela Walker and Mable Williams.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, William Baskerville Knott, Jr.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, at Smyrna Baptist Church. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 8, also at Smyrna Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery, Church Road, VA. Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to Dinwiddie Fire & EMS, P.O. Drawer 70, Dinwiddie, VA 23841 or Smyrna Baptist Church, P.O. Box 173, Dinwiddie, VA 23841. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
