Mr. Virginius J. Bragg II was born in Petersburg, VA, on March 25, 1930, to Mary Louise Penn Bragg and Virginius Jones Bragg, Sr. He died at 89 years old in his sleep on the morning of Sunday, October 13, 2019, in his home on Pocahontas Island in Petersburg, VA.
His life exemplified Wisdom and Courage: his education included attending Blandford Elementary and graduating Peabody High School in 1947. Mr. Bragg attended Virginia State College for two years, where he became a "Pershing Rifle."
He married Lottie V. Thobbs on October 15, 1949; their son, Virginius J. Bragg III was born August 18, 1950. He was initiated into Free and Accepted Masonry in 1951. He ventured to move from Petersburg, VA to New York, NY in 1953 and in May of 1960 purchased a home in Mount Vernon, New York.
His occupation was Printer at Boone Press where he worked for over 40 years until retiring in 1997. Notably he printed the first black greeting cards in the United States; memorably the "Three Wise Men on Camels" traveling to Bethlehem.
His life was filled with the Wisdom and Service in and of Free and Accepted Masonry. He was raised in 1951 at Eureka Lodge 15 in Petersburg, VA, where he became Junior Warden. He demitted to Progressive Lodge 64 in Mount Vernon, NY, in 1962. He was appointed Steward in 1964, and also became President of the Craftsmens Club from 1964 to 1965. In 1969, he became Vice President of the Third District Master-Warden Council and in 1970, became President of the Master Warden Council. In 1971, he became Worshipful Master. He was appointed Grand Editor in 1972. He was the Editor of the Prince Hall Sentinel from 1972 to 1977 and Advisor to the Periodical 1981-1982. Subsequently, P.M. Virginius J. Bragg II served on Grand Masters Committee.
He is survived by his wife, Lottie V. Bragg; his son, Virginius J. Bragg III married to Lorraine Bragg; his grandchildren, Jennifer Jones married to Shawn Jones, and Virginius J. Bragg IV married to Tiana Bragg; his great grandchildren, Victoria Bragg, Marisol Bragg, Chandler Bragg, Bianca Peay and Peyton Jones; and great great grandson, Jace Riggins; a host of other relatives and friends.
His progeny endures and his advice survives: "Prepare to live; be ready to die."
Service will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 236 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Jeremiah Tillman, Pastor. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
The Masonic Rites will be held 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at the funeral establishment.
