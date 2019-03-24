|
|
Vivian Anne Costello, 94, of Richmond, died March 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Maurice A Costello, Jr; parents, William & Vivian Whitlock; siblings, Billy, Alice and twin sister Jane; and son, Rhett. She is survived by her children, Claudia Stanley (Thomas), Deborah Costello (Charles Day), Teesie Howell (Chris), Matt Costello (Nancy), Sean Costello (Tamara), Maura Smith (Brian), Colleen Collins (Shawn) and Seamus Costello. She is also survived by 26 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Anne was born in Farmville, VA, in 1924, and graduated from Thomas Jefferson HS class of 1943. She was a well-known local actress and co-owner of America Hurrah Antiques with her beloved husband. She loved her Catholic faith, the Saints, family, America, antiques, Hollywood, coffee and all things Southern. Special thanks to the staff at The Circle Center.
The family will receive friends 4-6 pm Sunday with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday with Vespers being prayed at 6 p.m. at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. Funeral Mass will be offered 12 noon Tuesday, March 26, at St. Benedict Catholic Church. Internment immediately following Mass at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Benedict Catholic Church, 300 N. Sheppard St., Richmond, VA 23221.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019