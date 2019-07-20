|
Vivian Jolly Banty, of Stony Creek, entered eternal rest on Friday, July 19, 2019, at the age of 92.
She was born on February 26, 1927, to the late George Lacy Jolly and Roberta Dunn Jolly. She was preceded in death by two husbands, John Henry Banty and James Louis Banty Sr.; two sisters, Margaret Jolly Ccowling and Emily Jolly Warf.
She was the secretary at Jefferson Elementary School and a bus driver for Sussex County for many years until her retirement. She had a love for children like none other.
Mrs. Banty is survived by her daughter, Joyce B. Poole; sons, Steven W. Banty (Wendy) and James L. Banty Jr. (Teresa); grandchildren, Charles W. Poole Jr. (Jaime), Sandra Jarratt (Todd), Rachel Daughtry (Peter), John Banty (Brandie) and Daniel Banty (Emily); great-grandchildren, Kara Beth and Kamryn Poole, Ryan, Tyler and Kyle Jarratt, Naomi and Levi Daughtry, Ethan Brinkley Jase Banty, Bo Banty and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and interment are private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Stony Creek Volunteer Rescue Squad.
