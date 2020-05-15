|
Viewing
View Map
Friday, May 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
View Map
Friday, May 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Service
Empowerment Temple Ministries
VIVIAN JACQUELINE GREEN
1946 - 2020
Vivian Jacqueline Green "Jackie" of 534 Moore St. Waverly, Virginia transitioned peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior and the family whom she loved so dearly on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at her residence. Vivian was born on January 8, 1946, to the late Eddie Birchett, Sr. and Mary Birchett in Waverly, Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her parents Eddie Birchett, Sr. and Mary Birchett, maternal grandparents John Williams and Nellie Mae Williams, paternal grandparents Rena Birchett Howard and Eugene Howard, one sister Gail Birchett, one daughter Vivian Lorraine Birchett (Cookie) and one son Antonio Terrell Green all whom she loved deeply.
Vivian was educated in the Sussex County Public School System. After school, she left for the big city of New York with her cousins and was a domestic care worker for an affluent family. She later returned to Virginia and was employed in the area of Food Service in Fort Lee, Virginia, Masonite Corporation, Waverly, Virginia but she found her divine purpose working in the health care field as a private duty nurse. She enjoyed caring for the elderly, especially her mother whom she provided exceptional care until her passing. Vivian also had the pleasure of traveling and seeing the world, where she once lived in Germany and in 1980 she moved her family to Killeen, TX with her then-husband James L. Green who was a member of the United States Navy and U.S. Army.
Vivian was proud to be a member of her son Terrence's church, Empowerment Temple Ministries in Waverly, Virginia. She enjoyed inspirational and encouraging messages from her son and her heart was overjoyed to see her granddaughter (Tayjah) play the drums.
She leaves to carry on her legacy and cherish her memory her two devoted sons Pastor Terrence Green, Sr. (Tanisha) of Waverly, VA who made sure that all of her medical and personal needs were taken care of and Pastor Troy Nevells (Diane) of Providence, NC who she could depend on staying with when she wanted a vacation away from home, nine grandchildren who were her pride and joy Shakeen Croker of Suffolk, VA, Keyera Murphy of Prince George, VA, Tayjah Green, Tanea Green and Terrence Green, Jr. all of Waverly, VA, Khalil Green of Dinwiddie, VA, Gabrielle Nevells and Miguel Nevells of Greensboro, NC, Sha'Bria Baines of Prince George, VA, two great grandsons TayVionce Murphy of Prince George, VA and Jordan Croker of Suffolk, VA, two children that she helped raise Kanisha Jones of Waverly, VA and Kadeem Jones of Memphis, TN, three loving sisters Juanita Parham of Petersburg, VA, Marion Graves of Reidsville, NC, Brenda Taylor (Charlie) of Disputanta, VA, one devoted brother Eddie Birchett, Jr. of Petersburg, VA, one aunt Vernell Gresham of Richmond, VA, a devoted nephew who was like a son to her Edward Lee Birchett, Sr. (Angela) and children Julia Birchett, Edward Lee Birchett, Jr., Adam Birchett who stayed with her and help to take care of her, special niece Rose Thomas, sister in law Vivian C. Green, devoted friends who made sure that she had the items she needed from the store Telesea Simms, Sylvia Gilliam and Loretta Luster, special friends Shirley Everett, Dorothy Mae Vaughan, Annie Stewart, Melissa Johnson and Alisha Jones and special caregivers Rachel Stith and Tara Jones and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Vivian's love and laughter will be cherished and missed by her family and friends.
Public Viewing for Ms. Green will be 10:00am – 5:00 Friday, May 15, 2020 at Peace Funeral Home, Waverly, VA, and the Family will receive friends from 6:00pm – 8:00pm Friday, May 15, 2020 at Empowerment Temple, Waverly, VA.
Due to CDC & Social Distancing guidelines, there will be a Private Homegoing Service for Vivian "Jackie" Green 1:00pm Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Empowerment Temple Ministries, Waverly, VA. Bishop Tyrone Harper Sr., Rose of Sharon Apostolic Church, Eulogist, and Bishop Shawn Lewis, Rhema Word Ministries, Officiating. Interment will follow at Waverly Cemetery, Waverly, VA.
To view the service, please subscribe to the Empowerment Temple YouTube channel by going to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsqHSy47q7ygmgqek6-ThHQ
Professional Services entrusted to Peace Funeral Home, Waverly, VA, James Gay, Funeral Director.
Published in The Progress-Index on May 15, 2020