On Tuesday, December 31, 2019, our hearts were saddened by the loss of our love one, Mrs. Vivian Olivia Davis, who departed this life at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, VA. She was born December 10, 1948, to the late Annie Bates.
Vivian was a graduate of Peabody High School and received her Associate and Bachelor Degrees from Saint Leo University. She retired from Fort Lee as a Budget Analyst with forty-two years of dedicated civil service. She was a member of Peabody High School Alumni Association, Petersburg TRIAD and The Millennium Book Club. Vivian was a devoted member of Shiloh Baptist Church, Chesterfield, and served in numerous ministries which included: Chairperson of Naomi & Ruth's Ministry, Chairperson of Women's Day and Director of Vacation Bible School. Her gifts were well served in Drama, Church School, Vacation Bible School, Finance and Spirit Raiser Ministries. In 2017, she wrote and directed a Christmas Play "The Gift." Her creative ability was well served in every aspect. She believed one's potential would always make a difference in everything you do.
In addition to Vivian's love and dedication for her family, which cannot be measured, her passion and well-being of children inspired her to become a Foster Mother to many children. Moreover, she was a Big Sister who guided young females on a path to success. After retirement, she began her second career as a substitute teacher in Chesterfield County. She continued to go above and beyond unconditionally wherever she served while mentoring in the Petersburg School System. Vivian was active in the community and personally prepared and distributed food to the homeless on numerous occasions.
Many of her greatest loves were planting flowers, traveling abroad, and seeing plays along the east coast (from New York to South Carolina). In our hearts we believe Vivian would say, "Decide that life is good and you are special. Enjoy today. Decide that you will live life to the fullest now, no matter what. Trust that you will change what needs changing, but also decide that you are not going to put off enjoying life because you don't have everything you want now. Steadfastly refuse to let anything steal our joy. Choose to be happy and you will be."
Vivian leaves to cherish her memories: two sons, Keith and Jaquan Davis; granddaughter, Melody Olivia; two sisters, Jean McKinnon of Upper Marlboro, MD, and Tammy Metcalf of Tallahassee, FL; one brother, Rodney Metcalf of Flint, MI. She also leaves to cherish devoted niece, Tiffany Carter; devoted nephews, Terrell and Timothy McKinnon; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 6711 Hickory Road, South Chesterfield, the Rev. Marcus N. Leggett, Pastor. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make your donations to Shiloh Baptist Church "Bricks of Love Campaign."
